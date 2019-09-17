Army Medical Corps conducts Motorcycle Expedition to mark 20-years of Kargil War

The Indian Army Medical Corps under the aegis of DGMS (Army) conducted an "AMC Motorcycle Expedition" to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Kargil War as well as the "55th AMC Biennial Conference", honoring the real heroes of the Indian Army.

The team rode for 1505 km and scaled eight of the world's highest passes across the strenuous and treacherous terrain of Ladakh region, a feat which has not been achieved before in a single expedition.

Army Medical Corps, since its inception, has been taking part in operations and providing medical support to our valiant soldiers deployed in arduous terrain, be it the world's highest battlefield in Siachen Glacier, the harsh deserts of Rajasthan or the dense and most inhospitable jungles of North-East. The Medical Officers as well as Medical Assistants from the Corps have actively participated in various expeditions within the country as well as overseas, including in United Nation Peacekeeping Operations and have excelled in their role as life saviors.

The expedition, which was flagged off by Lt Gen YK Joshi, GOC Fire & Fury Corps on Aug 31, 2019 rode through eight of the world's highest passes namely, Khardung La (5359m/17582 ft), Saser La (5411m/17753ft), Wari La (5312m/17428ft), Chang La (5360m/17586ft), Marsimek La (5582m/18314ft), Kaksang La (5438m/ 17841ft), Photi La (5524m/18124ft) and Taglang La (5328m/17480ft) in that order. During their quest to conquer the mighty Karakoram, Kailash and Ladakh ranges, the team also paid their tribute to the gallant martyrs Indian Army by visiting Siachen Base Camp. The 8-member expedition team from Army Medical Corps was led by Team Leader Col Rajesh W Adhau, SM, a mountaineer and Gallantry Award winner in Kargil War with Col Saurabh Bhardwaj as Deputy Team Lleader. The team members were: Maj Mahesh Mahto, Maj Sashikant, Capt Karanvir Sidhu, Hav Vinayak Dhamle, LNk Pinto Dash, LNk DK Singh.

The expedition flag will be handed over to Lt Gen Anup Banerjee SM, PHS, DGMS (Army) at Ayurvigyan Auditorium, R& R hospital in presence of Lt Gen Bipin Puri, PVSM, VSM, PHS, Director General Armed Forces Medical Services and Senior Col Comdt as a Chief Guest. This unique effort would not only imbibe the 'esprit de corps' and spirit of adventure amongst all ranks of the Indian Army but has also showcased the tough and robust face of Army Medical Corps warriors.

(With Inputs from PIB)