British Airways flight from Tokyo to London declares emergency - report

Devdiscourse News Desk London
Updated: 17-09-2019 19:11 IST
A British Airways flight to London has declared a mid-air emergency, according to Flight Radar 24.

The BA8 flight was flying from Tokyo to London and declared a squawk 7700 - the aviation term for a general emergency - when it was approaching one of the busiest airport London Heathrow.

Boeing 777 is over the North Sea and descending towards the capital.

The flight was due to take off from Japan at 8:50 am and land in London at 1: 10 pm.

But the aircraft was delayed and did not leave Toyko until 11:18 am.

The plane has been airborne for more than 11 hours and has covered a distance of over 9,500km.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.

