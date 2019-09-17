Cokie Roberts, veteran journalist and ABC political commentator dies at 75

Veteran journalist and ABC News political commentator Cokie Roberts has died at the age of 75. "We will miss Cokie beyond measure, both for her contributions and for her love and kindness," her family said in a statement.

She was also a commentator on contract to National Public Radio as well as a regular roundtable analyst for the "This Week With George Stephanopoulos".

She won numerous awards including the Edward R. Murrow Award, the Everett McKinley Dirksen Award for coverage of Congress and a 1991 Emmy Award for her contribution to "Who is Ross Perot?" In 2000, Roberts won the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism.

She and her mother, Lindy Boggs, won the Foremother Award from the National Center for Health Research in 2013.

President of ABC News James Goldston said, "Cokie Roberts will be dearly missed. Cokie's kindness, generosity, sharp intellect and thoughtful take on the big issues of the day made ABC a better place and all of us better journalists."

Roberts was "a true pioneer for women in journalism," Goldston said, "well-regarded for her insightful analysis of politics and policy in Washington, D.C., countless newsmaking interviews, and, notably, her unwavering support for generations of young women — and men — who would follow in her footsteps."

Roberts has been inducted into the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame. She is also cited as one of the fifty greatest women in the history of broadcasting, cited by the American Women in Radio and Television

Roberts, born Mary Martha Corinne Morrison Claiborne Boggs, said she got the name "Cokie" from her older brother, who couldn't pronounce Corinne and dubbed her Cokie instead. The name stuck with her ever since.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.