Saudi Defence Ministry press conference to show Iranian involvement in Aramco attacks - state TV

A Saudi Defence Ministry spokesman will hold a press conference on Wednesday to provide information about last week's attack on Aramco, state TV said early on Wednesday.

The conference will show evidence on Iran's involvement in the Aramco attacks, state TV added. It will also show Iranian weapons that were used in the attacks.

Also Read: Conservatives who voted against UK government will be expelled from party - spokesman

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)