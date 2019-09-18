International Development News
Saudi Defence Ministry press conference to show Iranian involvement in Aramco attacks - state TV

Reuters Riyadh
Updated: 18-09-2019 04:28 IST
A Saudi Defence Ministry spokesman will hold a press conference on Wednesday to provide information about last week's attack on Aramco, state TV said early on Wednesday.

The conference will show evidence on Iran's involvement in the Aramco attacks, state TV added. It will also show Iranian weapons that were used in the attacks.

COUNTRY : Saudi Arabia
