Conservatives who voted against UK government will be expelled from party - spokesman

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's chief whip, or parliamentary enforcer, is speaking to Conservative lawmakers who voted in favour of a move to try to stop a no-deal Brexit and they will be expelled from the party, a spokesman said.

"The chief whip is speaking to those Tory (Conservative) MPs (members of parliament) who did not vote with the government this evening. They will have the Tory whip removed," the spokesman from Johnson's office said on Tuesday.

