4 killed, over dozen injured in suicide bombing at government building in Afghanistan

A blast hit a government building in Jalalabad in the eastern province of Nangarhar in Afghanistan on Wednesday, Ariana News reported citing the provincial governor's spokesman Ataullah Khogiani.

The blast was a result of a suicide bombing attack that occured at around 1:30 pm today. At least 4 civilians were killed as a result of the blast and over a dozen others were injured.

The injured people were taken to nearby hospitals following the suicide attack.

Afghan security forces have rescued 12 staff members of the electronic national ID cards department.

The targeted building was the Electronic National Identity Cards Department (e-NIC) in Police District 3 of the provincial capital, Jalalabad.

According to Mr. Khogiani, clashes continue in the area but security forces have arrived to rescue civilians and staff.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the blast.

A suicide attack occurred today around 1:30 pm in an Eletronic ID Card office in PD3 of #Jalalabad City, provincial governor's spokesman Ataullah Khogiani said. pic.twitter.com/6Z9L4M3XT2 — Ariana News (@ArianaNews_) September 18, 2019

Footage from the spot shows the exchange of fire between Afghan forces and an unknown number of assailants who have attacked the electronic national ID Card center.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.