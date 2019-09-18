International Development News
Devdiscourse News Desk Madrid
Updated: 18-09-2019 17:37 IST
Spanish Air Force aircraft crashes into sea; casualties feared

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An aircraft belonging to the Spanish Air Force crashed into the sea off the southeastern coast near the town of San Javier on Wednesday, according to media reports. The aircraft was carrying a student and a flying instructor, both of them were killed in the accident.

An air force spokesman said the incident took place during the take-off maneuver.

The crash comes only a few weeks after 2 air disasters in Spanish air space. A military jet crashed into the sea off the southeastern coast early on Monday, killing the pilot on 26th August and a helicopter and a light plane collided on the island of Mallorca, killing 7 people, just a day before that.

Further details about the Spanish Air Force aircraft crash is awaited.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.

COUNTRY : Spain
