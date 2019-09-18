Cairo: Clashes on outskirts of Egyptian capital; 9 killed - reports

Egypt's Interior Ministry says police have killed nine suspected members of a militant group with links to the now-outlawed Muslim Brotherhood in two separate Cairo shootouts.

Wednesday's statement says the militants were members of the Revolution Brigade, a breakaway faction of the Muslim Brotherhood group that has targeted security forces in militant attacks. It says the gunfire exchange took place at their hideouts in the northeastern district of Obour, and the southern May 15th City, as police were trying to arrest them. It added that rifles and ammunition were found at the scene.

The attack comes just a few days after a militant attack on a checkpoint in restive northern Sinai province. At least three forces and three militants were killed in the earlier attack.

Egypt has for years been battling a long-running insurgency in North Sinai that is now led by an Islamic State group affiliate. The fighting intensified in 2013 after the military overthrew an elected but divisive Islamist president.