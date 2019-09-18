Tool to detect cancer tissues among innovations to be showcased at IIT-D Industry Day event

A bioreabsorbable cardiac stent, water activated powerless heating system and a diagnostic tool for detecting cancer tissues are among the innovations by researchers at IIT-Delhi which will be showcased at its Industry Day event on Saturday. The event which will showcase over 200 innovative product prototypes developed by researchers at IIT-Delhi, will be inaugurated by Niti Ayog member V K Paul.

"To become an economic powerhouse, we as a nation, should work on our challenges and build on our strengths. AI based innovation in the area of healthcare, clean energy solutions to propel sustainability and efficient waste management solutions will be at the forefront of collaboration to deal with our current challenges," IIT-Delhi Director V Ramgopal said. "Industry driven research will also focus on creating jobs for our youth, and achieve our ambition of USD trillion Indian economy," he said.

Research Cafe sessions have also been planned on the sidelines of this year's event to facilitate interaction between IIT-D research scholars and industry representatives. Another special feature will be a session on "Women in Science" that will discuss the need for gender parity in various science disciplines by women personalities from various fields.

