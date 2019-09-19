SITMEX-19 trilateral exercise between IN-RSN-RTN begins in Andaman Sea

Sea Phase of maiden SITMEX-19 (Singapore India Thailand Maritime Exercise), between Indian Navy, Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) and Royal Thai Navy (RTN) commenced in the Andaman Sea from 18 Sep 19. IN Ships Ranvir, a Guided Missile Destroyer, Kora, a Missile Corvette, Sumedha, an Offshore Patrol Vessel along with Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance aircraft P8I are jointly exercising with RSS Tenacious, a Formidable-class Guided Missile Stealth Frigate and HTMS Kraburi, a Guided Missile Frigate and engaged in various Gunnery, Force Protection Measures, Air Defence and Communication Exercises to enhance maritime interoperability between the participating navies. Sea Riders have also been exchanged between participating ships to provide experience sharing of best practices.

Early, the harbor phase of SITMEX-19 culminated at Port Blair and included professional interaction in the form of Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEE), Pre-Sail Conferences which was attended by Command teams and friendly basketball matches between joint teams drawn from participating ships. A Food Festival was also organized during the harbor phase to showcase delicacies of each participating countries.

(With Inputs from PIB)