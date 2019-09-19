Watch: Major fire at a commercial building on Howard Avenue in Kensington

A major fire has broken out at a commercial building on 4100 block of Howard Avenue in Kensington town of Montgomery County in Maryland.

The fire that was reported at around 3:45 am on Thursday is burning through the roof.

As many as 75 firefighters are on the scene working to open up the roof. Heavy fire conditions have been reported inside.

There are no reports of injuries as of now.

The cause of the fire is not known yet.

(345a) 4100 Howard Ave., Kensington, commercial building fire through the roof https://t.co/KVOJqZLjUU — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) September 19, 2019

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.