Air Vice Chief Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria To Be Next Chief Of The Air Staff

Devdiscourse News Desk New Delhi
Updated: 19-09-2019 17:41 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

According to Principal Spokesperson, Ministry of Defence, Government has decided to appoint Air Vice Chief Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria as the next Chief of the Air Staff.

Bhadauria will take over the post of Chief of Air Staff after his predecessor B S Dhanoa retires on September 30. He was commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force on 15 June 1980 with the Sword of Honour.

Bhadauria has been awarded several medals, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (January 2013), the Vayu Sena Medal (January 2002) and the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (January 2018).

COUNTRY : India
