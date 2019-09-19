Soldiers from US and Indian Army concludes Exercise Yudh Abhyas

Soldiers from 5-20 Infantry Battalion of US Army and The Assam Regiment from the Indian Army concluded Exercise Yudh Abhyas – 2019 at Joint Base Lewis McChord (JBLM), Washington, USA on 18 September 2019.

Yudh Abhyas - 2019 is an annual, US Army pacific sponsored Theatre Security Cooperation Program bilateral exercise designed to strengthen the US and Indian Army partnership. The training was focused on specialised drills and procedures involved in counter-insurgency & counter-terrorist operations in an urban environment. Helicopter based mobilization of teams for quick response was also practiced. The initial days of field training comprised of platoon-level training on basic maneuvers, which then progressed towards company-level operations.

The soldiers organised into platoon-sized teams, each team operating towards maintaining control of a town square or assaulting enemy targets in an urban environment at Seattle Town, which is a mock uptown at JBLM used to simulate scenarios for possible deployment. The soldiers finished their tactical procedures by incorporating various lessons learned to successfully assault and eliminate enemy threats, seize the objective and evacuate causalities, during the culminating training event.

The two Armies have gained from each other's expertise and experience in the conduct of platoon and company level operations. In addition, the Indian contingent got a first-hand experience of operating with the 'Stryker' Infantry Combat Vehicle and the US Army gained insight on the training of an infantry unit in mountainous terrain.

The training also included friendly games of cricket and football. A closing ceremony, to commemorate the proceedings of two weeks, showcased the flourishing partnership between the two nations.

(With Inputs from PIB)