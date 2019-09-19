Rajnath Singh congratulates DRDO for exhibition of indigenous products

During his day-long visit to Bengaluru, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh visited Centre for Airborne Systems, DRDO, where he was shown several indigenous products of various DRDO labs. The products included AEW&C, Radar Systems, EW Systems, UAV's, Nirbhay Missile, Robotic vehicles, Indigenous Aircraft Engine, Small Turbofan Engine, BioMedical Systems, Microwave transmitters for missiles, semiconductor components and several other products.

Earlier in the day, Shri Rajnath Singh scripted history by becoming the first Raksha Mantri to fly the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) 'Tejas'. He undertook 30-minute sortie in the indigenously-built multi-role fighter aircraft with Air Vice Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari, at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Airport.

Addressing the DRDO fraternity at Centre for Airborne Systems, Raksha Mantri said it was a very proud and memorable moment for him to fly the indigenously developed fighter aircraft. He appreciated the constant effort put forth by the scientists and technicians in the development of indigenous defense systems. Shri Rajnath Singh stated that continuing success of ASTRA missile, LCA Tejas and successful utilization of NETRA in Balakot has re-imposed the confidence of country in DRDO. He declared that with continuing efforts, the country should aim at meeting the requirement of our Defense Services through indigenous efforts.

Raksha Mantri complimented the Indian industries who are part of the manufacturing ecosystem of the country. He said indigenous content shall reach 75 percent by 2030. He congratulated all the Scientists and personnel of DRDO on various successes and for the excellent organization of an exhibition of indigenous products.

Dr. G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO said Raksha Mantri flying LCA Tejas and his visit to the exhibition of DRDO is an immense boost to the DRDO Scientists & personnel and it will enthuse them to work towards indigenous efforts.

Eminent dignitaries such as Chairman HAL, Director General (ECS), Director General (Aeronautics Systems), Director General (PC& SI), Director General (Med&Cos) financial advisers, DRDO Scientists, Service Officers from armed forces, HAL and other agencies were present on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)