Russia's Novak speaks to Saudi minister, says no change to oil deal

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday that he had spoken to his Saudi Arabian counterpart on Wednesday and that no decision had been taken to change a global oil deal between OPEC and its allies.

Speaking in Brussels, Novak said that the situation had stabilized following a weekend attack on Saudi oil infrastructure and that oil markets were calmer now than they had been on Monday.

