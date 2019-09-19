International Development News
Russia's Novak speaks to Saudi minister, says no change to oil deal

Reuters Moscow
Updated: 19-09-2019 20:43 IST
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday that he had spoken to his Saudi Arabian counterpart on Wednesday and that no decision had been taken to change a global oil deal between OPEC and its allies.

Speaking in Brussels, Novak said that the situation had stabilized following a weekend attack on Saudi oil infrastructure and that oil markets were calmer now than they had been on Monday.

COUNTRY : Russian Federation
