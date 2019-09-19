International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Iraq's oil marketer SOMO denies Saudi request for crude supplies - state media

Reuters Baghdad
Updated: 19-09-2019 20:53 IST
Iraq's oil marketer SOMO denies Saudi request for crude supplies - state media

Image Credit: Flickr

Iraq's State Organization for the Marketing of Oil (SOMO) on Thursday denied that Saudi Arabia had asked it for crude supplies for its domestic refineries, the Iraqi state news agency reported.

SOMO "categorically denies any request from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to supply it with crude," the news agency cited its public relations head Haidar al-Kaabi as saying. The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that Saudi Arabia had asked for as much as 20 million barrels of crude.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Iraq
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019