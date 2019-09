An explosion has occured targeting foreign forces' convoy in Logar province, 1 TV News AF reported citing an official.

A child has been killed and a woman has been injured as a result of the incident that occured in the provincial capital Pul-i-Alam.

Car bomb targeting foreign forces' convoy explodes in #Logar capital Pul-i-Alam, child killed, woman wounded: official — 1TVNewsAF (@1TVNewsAF) September 19, 2019

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.