Rockets hit near election rally of Presidential candidate Hekmatyar in Paktia

As many as three rockets have landed near the election rally of the Presidential candidate Gulbuddin Hekmatyar on Friday in Gardez city of Paktia province of Afghanistan, Tolo News reported citing local officials.

Addressing the gathering, Hekmatyar said it is an act by his "political opponents", not the Taliban.

There are no reports of casualties or injuries as of now.

Three rockets landed near a campaign rally in Gardez city, Paktia held for presidential candidate Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, local officials said.Addressing the gathering, Hekmatyar says it is an act by his "political opponents", not the Taliban. pic.twitter.com/70uahkarly — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) September 20, 2019

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.