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Rockets hit near election rally of Presidential candidate Hekmatyar in Paktia

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kabul | Updated: 20-09-2019 15:09 IST | Created: 20-09-2019 15:02 IST
Rockets hit near election rally of Presidential candidate Hekmatyar in Paktia
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

As many as three rockets have landed near the election rally of the Presidential candidate Gulbuddin Hekmatyar on Friday in Gardez city of Paktia province of Afghanistan, Tolo News reported citing local officials.

Addressing the gathering, Hekmatyar said it is an act by his "political opponents", not the Taliban.

There are no reports of casualties or injuries as of now.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.

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