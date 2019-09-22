Pro-Iranian militia base attacked by unidentified aircraft in Iraq - report

A pro-Iranian Shi'ite militia base has been attacked by unidentified aircraft in western Iraq, i24 NEWS English reported Sunday mid-day citing Lebanese news outlet Al Mayadeen.

Hash Al-Shabi military base also called as Popular Mobilization Forces has been bombarded by unknown drone near Rutba city in Anbar province of Iraq.

There are no reports of casualties or damage caused as of now.

There is no information on injuries either.

The attack has come just two days after a similar attack targeted Iranian-backed militants in the same region on the Syria-Iraq border in the city area of Albukamal. This attack reportedly killed at least five and injured nine others.

There have been a number of anonymous airstrikes on Iranian-backed militias in Iraq and Syria over the past two months as they have reportedly increased their presence at the border recently.