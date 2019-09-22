10 Taliban terrorists including key commanders killed in Afghanistan

As many as ten Taliban terrorists including two key commanders were killed and five others were arrested in Afghanistan.

According to a statement released on Sunday by the Ministry of Interior Affairs of Afghanistan, two Taliban terrorists were killed during an ambush of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF).

A senior commander of Taliban terrorists who was identified as Hashmat was also killed during the operation that was carried out on Saturday night in the vicinity of the Mohammad Agha district of Logar province.

Meanwhile, local media outlets reported that seven Taliban militants including a key commander of the group were killed in Parwan province on Saturday night.

Mullah Qudos, a senior Taliban commander in the province was also killed in the operation that was carried out in Khalazaee village of the Charikar City at around 8 pm last night.

The operation conducted by "01 Unit" of the Afghan intelligence agency also resulted in the arrest of the five Taliban members.

The operation was reportedly launched when the Taliban fighters were preparing themselves to attack Parwan province.

However, the Taliban insurgent group has rejected the report, saying that only civilians were killed in the operation.