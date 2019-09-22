Taliban shuts down over 100 schools as presidential election approaches

The Taliban group has shut down more than 100 of schools as the presidential elections are approaching, according to a local media outlet Ariana News. The now-closed schools were supposed to be used as polling centers for the upcoming presidential elections on September 28.

The terrorist group has shut down the doors of 62 schools in Mohammad Agha district of Logar province in its latest move.

Meanwhile, the outfit has also closed 29 schools in Takhar province and 22 others in Kunduz province. At the same time, nearly 60 schools are under high-security threats in these two provinces.

The Head of Kunduz provincial council Yousuf Ayob expressed his concerns and called on the government to maintain the security of polling centers.

"If Taliban send a letter to any area threatening that we will chop off the hands of those who vote on the election, no one will kill himself for the sake of president," Asadullah Sadat, another member of Kunduz provincial council said.

Meanwhile, some residents of Zurmat district in eastern Paktia province are also expressing their concerns regarding the deteriorating security situation. The Taliban controls most of the villages in Paktia province.

A recommendation was made to the Independent Election Commission (IEC) to choose mosques as polling centers but it was rejected, Dastagir Muneer, a senior advisor to the education minister said

He added that the ministry of education has officially informed the presidential palace regarding the consequences of holding elections in schools.

This comes as dozens of schools are closed due to security threats for many years and some schools are being used as a military base during conflicts by warring parties in Afghanistan.