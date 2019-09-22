Terrorist module of KZF planning terror strikes in Punjab busted

A terrorist module of the revived Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) planning terror strikes in Punjab has been busted by Punjab Police, ANI news agency reported on Sunday citing Punjab Chief Minister's Office. The module was reportedly backed by a Pakistan and Germany based terror group.

The module was conspiring to unleash a series of terror strikes in Punjab and/or adjoining states.

The Police has seized a huge cache of arms including 5 AK-47 rifles, pistols, satellite phones, and hand grenades.

Further investigations in the case have been handed over to National Investigation Agency (NIA).

