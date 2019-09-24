International Development News
Algeria hospital fire: 8 feared dead as fire rips through maternity unit

Algeria hospital fire: 8 babies are feared dead as fire rips through maternity unit.

Devdiscourse News Desk Algiers
Updated: 24-09-2019 13:13 IST
Algeria hospital fire: 8 feared dead as fire rips through maternity unit

At least 8 babies are feared to be killed after fire ripped through maternity unit of a hospital in Algeria, according to media reports. The hospital is reportedly located in the El Oued city of Algeria.

"We managed to rescue 11 babies, 107 women and 28 staff" after the 3:50 am (0250 GMT) fire in the hospital in Oued Souf, 500 kilometers (300 miles) southeast of Algiers, spokesman Captain Nassim Bernaoui told AFP. "Unfortunately we regret the deaths of eight babies, some from burns and others from smoke inhalation."

Dozens of fire engines were deployed to bring the blaze under control. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear, Bernaoui said. Prime Minister Noureddine Bedoui ordered an inquiry and sent Health Minister Mohamed Miraoui to the scene of the fire.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.

Further details about Algeria hospital fire are awaited.

COUNTRY : Algeria
