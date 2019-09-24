Algeria hospital fire: 8 feared dead as fire rips through maternity unit

At least 8 babies are feared to be killed after fire ripped through maternity unit of a hospital in Algeria, according to media reports. The hospital is reportedly located in the El Oued city of Algeria.

#BREAKING: Emergency services say eight babies have been killed in an Algerian hospital fire pic.twitter.com/LLbJ2elgVR — AFP news agency (@AFP) September 24, 2019

"We managed to rescue 11 babies, 107 women and 28 staff" after the 3:50 am (0250 GMT) fire in the hospital in Oued Souf, 500 kilometers (300 miles) southeast of Algiers, spokesman Captain Nassim Bernaoui told AFP. "Unfortunately we regret the deaths of eight babies, some from burns and others from smoke inhalation."

Dozens of fire engines were deployed to bring the blaze under control. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear, Bernaoui said. Prime Minister Noureddine Bedoui ordered an inquiry and sent Health Minister Mohamed Miraoui to the scene of the fire.

