British Airways flight declares mid-air emergency on way to Heathrow

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 07-02-2020 12:48 IST | Created: 24-09-2019 20:09 IST
Image Credit: Needpix

A British Airways flight has declared a mid-air emergency on Tuesday, according to AIR LIVE. The flight BA993 was on its way to London Heathrow from Germany.

The aircraft took off from Berlin's Tegel Airport at 3:17 pm local time.

It was initially scheduled to land at 4:20 pm UK time but issued an alert over The Netherlands.

The Airbus A319-131, flight number BA993, made its final descent towards the airport and landed safely around 3:40 pm.

The pilots requested an emergency landing reportedly due to an unwell passenger onboard.

Pilots sounded a Squawk 7700, the aviation term for a general emergency.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.

