British Airways flight declares mid-air emergency on way to Heathrow

A British Airways flight has declared a mid-air emergency on Tuesday, according to AIR LIVE. The flight BA993 was on its way to London Heathrow from Germany.
The aircraft took off from Berlin's Tegel Airport at 3:17 pm local time.
It was initially scheduled to land at 4:20 pm UK time but issued an alert over The Netherlands.
The Airbus A319-131, flight number BA993, made its final descent towards the airport and landed safely around 3:40 pm.
The pilots requested an emergency landing reportedly due to an unwell passenger onboard.
Pilots sounded a Squawk 7700, the aviation term for a general emergency.
Further details are awaited.
This is a developing story.
