Journalist Abdul Hamid Hotaki killed in Kandahar explosion

According to TOLOnews, Abdul Hamid Hotaki, a presenter at Hewad Radio Station in Kandahar, was killed in an explosion near President Ghani's campaign office in the province on Tuesday evening.

Hotaki is the first journalist killed in attacks during the run-up to Saturday's presidential election.

Sediqullah Khaliq, director of the Hewad television station said, "Our reporter...was injured in the explosion at the Ghani campaign office on Tuesday and he passed (away) due to severe injuries."