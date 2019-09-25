Watch: Major fire breaks out at commercial building in Santa Ana

A major fire broke out on Wednesday morning at a commercial building on East Carnegie Avenue in Santa Ana.

More than 50 firefighters were rushed to the scene for carrying out the necessary operations to bring the situation under control.

The fire was brought under control at around 7:00 am.

The fire was reported at 5:11 am local time. Flames were coming through the roof when first crews arrived.

There were no reports of injuries immediately available.

The cause of the fire was not known immediately.

Huge flames and thick smoke can be seen rising up in the video posted by OCFA PIO on Twitter.

