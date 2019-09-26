Saudi Arabia natural gas liquids output at about 880 mln bpd -minister

Saudi Arabia's energy minister said on Wednesday that natural gas liquids output has reached about 880 million barrels per day compared to domestic demand volume of 792 million barrels per day, Saudi state agency (SPA) reported.

The energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, added that with the operation of the natural gas liquids plant at Shaybah oilfield, output will reach 960 million barrels per day by the end of the week, SPA said.

