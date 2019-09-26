Indian Railways gives over 1.5 lakh employment and equal number in pipeline

Railway Recruitment Control Board, Ministry of Railways, held a presentation session with major Examination Conducting Agencies (ECA) to assess their strength and potential to hold large recruitment examinations for Indian Railways.

Indian Railways being the largest employer of manpower has given over 1.5 lakh employment and the almost equal number is in the pipeline. Railway Examinations invite a large number of applications running into lakhs and more. Last year, one of the examinations had about 1.89 crore candidates which are a record.

Conducting such large scale examinations successfully has been a matter of concern and, hence, Examination Conducting Agencies are selected after minutely scrutinizing their credentials and potentials. To broad base the choice of Agencies, Indian Railways held a presentation session with Examination Conducting Agencies for which notification was issued a week back. Agencies from all over India participated. The presentation was followed by an interactive session with Chairmen of Railway Recruitment Boards who were also present during the session. Based on the interactions, the Railways is expected to float tender for selecting the Examination Conducting Agency for holding the forth-coming examinations of Non-Technical Popular Categories and Miscellaneous Categories, to be held in the coming months.

(With Inputs from PIB)