Jacques Chirac, former president of France passes away at 86

Former president of France Jacques Chirac has passed away, news agency Agence France-Presse reported on Thursday citing his family.

"President Jacques Chirac died this morning surrounded by his family, peacefully," his son-in-law Frederic Salat-Baroux told AFP.

He served as President of France and ex officio Co-Prince of Andorra from 1995 to 2007.

Chirac previously was Prime Minister of France from 1974 to 1976 and from 1986 to 1988. He also served as Paris Mayor from 1977 to 1995.

He is also known for his stand against the American-led assault on Iraq, his recognition of the collaborationist French Government's role in deporting Jews, and his reduction of the presidential term from 7 years to 5 through a referendum in 2000.

At the 2002 French presidential election, he won 82.2% of the vote in the second round against the far-right candidate, Jean-Marie Le Pen.

During his second term, however, he had a very low approval rating and was considered one of the least popular presidents in modern French history.

Despite many ups and downs in his decades-long career, Chirac remains one of the most popular public figures in France.