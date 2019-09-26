MoS Railways compliments officers for excellent performance of Zones, Divisions

Minister of State of Railway, Shri Suresh C. Angadi, Chairman, Railway Board, Shri Vinod Kumar Yadav along with other Railway Board Members held a Video Conference meeting review with all General Managers (GMs)of Zonal Railways/Production Units and Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs)on performance till August.

The review covered issues of safety, punctuality, freight loading, passenger traffic, infrastructure projects, locomotive and coach production and other ongoing developmental projects in Indian Railways.

Minister of State of Railways, Shri Suresh C. Angadi complimented the officers for the excellent performance of Zones and Divisions in August 2019 and gave directions to work towards further improving safety, punctuality, cleanliness, and upkeep of stations and trains and passenger comfort so as to meet the expectations of the people. Shri Angadi emphasized that all officials of Indian Railways should work as a team to achieve the goals and targets in a time-bound manner for the advancement of Indian Railways and the country.

While reviewing the detail performance of Zonal Railways during the current year the Chairman, Railway Board, Shri Vinod Kumar Yadav gave directions to General Managers for close monitoring of projects related to ensuring safety in train operations. Shri Yadav emphasized on expeditious completion of safety works like the elimination of Manned Level crossings and construction of Road over Bridge (RoBs)/Road Under Bridges (RuBs), the interlocking of heavy Manned level Crossings, elimination of old mechanical signaling by electronic signaling, etc. Shri Yadav congratulated the Zones for good progress on elimination of Manned Level crossings (MLC) which is a major safety improvement initiative.534 MLCs have been eliminated during April-August 2019 compared to 167 during the same period last year. Shri Yadavapplauded the officers for bringing significant improvement in punctuality of mail/express trains which has reached a level of 74% compared to 67% last year. Further, the minutes lost per train have also reduced significantly. Shri Yadav also complimented Railtel and Divisions for providing free Wi-Fi for passengers over 4,926 stations.

In the meeting, Zones and Divisions were directed to complete all preparations with regard to 150th Birth Anniversary Celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi. Various initiatives being taken in this direction include the elimination of single-use plastic from railway premises, provision of bottle crushing machines, cleanliness of stations, trains and railway premises, tree plantation and development of 150 trackside nurseries.

(With Inputs from PIB)