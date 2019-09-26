Science & technology key levers to achieve national goals: President Kovind

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, graced the Foundation Day Celebrations of the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) in New Delhi today (September 26, 2019).

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that the true test of scientific research lies in its ability to help our society accelerate socio-economic development in various areas of human life such as health and hygiene, sanitation, education, and agriculture. In the long run, this ability depends on the extent to which the culture of scientific research and innovation permeates our society, institutions, and enterprises.

The President said that science and technology is one of the key levers to achieve our national goals and to address the larger concerns confronting humanity today. We have set ourselves a goal of becoming a 5-trillion dollar economy by 2025. We are committed to achieving Sustainable Development Goals. We also wish to play our role in addressing global concerns such as climate change. To a great extent, our success in meeting these challenges would depend on our ability to find creative solutions based on scientific research.

The President said that through innovation our entrepreneurs can become solution providers to many of our challenges. Their success will determine our economic future and our growth trajectory. Our academic and scientific institutions, industry and entrepreneurs must collaborate to ensure that scientific research can move from labs to our industry, agricultural fields, incubation centers, and start-ups.

The President said that the scientific community, academic institutions, and industry are aware of the uncertainty and risks which are inherent to scientific research, innovation, and entrepreneurship. He urged them to embrace that uncertainty and take that calculated risk. He said that there lies the possibility of developing truly transformative technologies and innovations that can help fulfill our goals as a nation, as humanity, and as a planet.

