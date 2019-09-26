International Development News
Development News Edition
1 dead, 3 injured as helicopter crashes at US army installation

Devdiscourse News Desk Washington DC
Updated: 26-09-2019 20:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: af.mil

One service member has died as a helicopter crashed on Thursday at the training center of a United States Army installation in Vernon Parish, Louisiana.

Three other persons were also hurt in the crash that occured at Fort Polk's Joint Readiness Training Center.

Fort Polk officials said in a statement that the Army chopper crashed early Thursday morning in the Fort Polk training area. Base officials say there were the four crew members on board. Their names weren't being released until relatives are notified.

Emergency services immediately responded to the site of the incident.

No further details were immediately released. The base is in central Louisiana, about 150 miles northwest of Baton Rouge.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.

COUNTRY : United States
