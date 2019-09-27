Peeni Henare recognizes long-serving emergency managers

Civil Defence Minister Hon Peeni Henare has recognized long-serving Bay of Plenty Emergency Managers at a ceremony in Tauranga today.

Minister Henare presented Civil Defence Emergency Management Long Service Awards to a number of emergency managers who have 10 years' of active service in New Zealand, including Bay of Plenty Civil Defence Emergency Management Group Director Clinton Naude.

Twenty and Thirty Years Long Service Awards were also presented to Opotiki Civil Defence's Errin Wilmshurst and R.H. Duff Intemann.

"These emergency managers have made a vital contribution to civil defense emergency management and to the wellbeing of our nation," Peeni Henare said.

"They have been there to serve our communities during times of emergency, and have worked tirelessly and passionately to build and improve civil defense emergency management systems and processes.

"I was particularly pleased to be able to present Thirty Years Long Service Awards to Duff Intemann and Errin Wilmhurst. Duff and Errin have provided countless hours of support to the people of Opotiki during times of emergency over the past thirty years. Their work to improve civil defense arrangements in Opotiki has helped make their community safer and more resilient.

"Emergency Management attracts dedicated and talented people, and today's Long Service Award recipients are representative of the commitment we see right across the sector," Peeni Henare said.

10 Years Long Service Awards were presented to:

Errin Wilmshurst (10, 20 and 30 Year awards)

R. H Duff Intemann (10, 20 and 30 Year awards)

Shelley HeyMary-Anne Macleod

John MorrisTim Senior

Liz Southey

Clinton Naude

Long service awards are presented to individuals who have performed 10 years', 20 years', 30 years' or 40 years' of active service in civil defense emergency management in New Zealand, at either the national or local level.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)