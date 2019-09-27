Over 200 tribal artisans and artist to participate in Aadi Mahotsav

Shri Renuka Singh, Minister of State for Tribal Affairs will inaugurate National Tribal Festival "Aadi Mahotsav" being organised by Ministry of Tribal Affairs at India Expo Centre, Sector-62, Noida (UP) tomorrow in the presence of Shri Deepal Khandekar, Secretary, Tribal Affairs and Shri R.C. Meena, Chairman, TRIFED.

The scheme of the festival is A celebration of the spirit of Tribal Culture, Craft, Cuisine and Commerce. The festival will feature exhibition-cum-sale of tribal handicrafts, art, paintings fabric, jewelry and much more through 70 stalls. Over 200 tribal artisans and artist from different states creating a Mini-India will be participating in the festival.

The tribal textiles manufactured by Master tribal craftsmen from Jammu & Kashmir in the North to Tamil Nadu in the South and from Gujarat in the West to Nagaland/Sikkim in the East will be available in the Mahotsav. The traditional tribal jewelry, Dokra Carft, Cane-Bamboo and also the items of attraction. The tribal handicrafts will be sold through 70-100 stalls under the tribes banner by tribal artisans.

In line with the national aspiration to go cashless, for the first time, the tribal artisans will be accepting payment through major credit/debit cards for which Point of Sale (POS) machines have been provided in each stall. Special training has been conducted by State Bank of India for smooth operations of this. The Mahotsav will display the rich digital commerce and e-commerce being promoted by Tribes India.

TRIBES India has signed the MoUs with Amazon, Snapdeal, Flipkart, PayTM and GEM, a government of India portal for e-commerce of the tribal products. Besides TRIBES India also has its own e-com portal www.tribesindia.com. The Aadi Mahotsav is an effort to take tribal commerce to the next level of digital and electronic transactions. The Mahotsav art form exotic handicrafts will also show the electronic and digital skills of the tribals as a special attraction.

