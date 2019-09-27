International Development News
ISIS claims large attack against Egyptian security forces in Sinai, 19 dead

Devdiscourse News Desk Cairo
Updated: 27-09-2019 20:58 IST
The terrorist outfit Islamic State has claimed to have carried out a large attack against the Egyptian forces at a checkpoint in North Sinai.

As many as 19 security personnel, including an officer, were killed in North Sinai in the attack, political analyst Amr Khalifa reported on his verified Twitter account citing Al Jazira Mubashir.

The incident took place in Bir al-Abed of North Sinai in the northeast of Egypt.

Amaq News Agency, the media arm of the Islamic State claimed to have killed all the victims at the checkpoint.

