Multiple accidents at Fidiwo along Lagos Ibadan expressway

Devdiscourse News Desk Abuja
Updated: 29-09-2019 15:32 IST
Multiple accidents have occured at Fidiwo along Lagos Ibadan expressway on Sunday morning, according to GidiTraffic.

Over 6 buses and 3 cars were damaged as a result of the accident which occured at 10 am.

The accident was reportedly caused by a diesel spillage during the rain.

Federal Road Safety Corps is on the ground to carry out necessary operations.

There were no reports on the injuries or casualties immediately available.

COUNTRY : Nigeria
