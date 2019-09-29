Multiple accidents at Fidiwo along Lagos Ibadan expressway

Multiple accidents have occured at Fidiwo along Lagos Ibadan expressway on Sunday morning, according to GidiTraffic.
Over 6 buses and 3 cars were damaged as a result of the accident which occured at 10 am.
The accident was reportedly caused by a diesel spillage during the rain.
Federal Road Safety Corps is on the ground to carry out necessary operations.
There were no reports on the injuries or casualties immediately available.
