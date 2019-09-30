Indo-Thailand armies share experiences during 14 days exercise MAITREE-2019

Exercise MAITREE-2019, the joint military training exercise between Indian Army (IA) & Royal Thailand Army (RTA) which commenced on 16 Sep 19, culminated on 29 Sep 2019 at Foreign Training Node, Umroi (Meghalaya). During the last 14 days, contingents of both armies shared their expertise and experiences in counter-terrorism operations and enhanced interoperability. The scope of the exercise encompassed joint training in various facets of counter-terrorism operations in urban and jungle environments.

The training culminated with a 48 hours outdoor exercise in which troops of both contingents carried out a cordon and search operation in a mock village. The validation exercise was reviewed by Brigadier Anil Raman of the Indian Army in the presence of senior Army officers of both the participating countries. The Thailand side was represented by Col Pana Cleawplodtook.

Besides training, both the contingents also participated in a plethora of extracurricular activities which included friendly football, volleyball matches and a cultural programme on the final day to increase the bonhomie between troops. Besides promoting understanding and interoperability between the two armies, it further helped in cementing ties between both the nations.

(With Inputs from PIB)