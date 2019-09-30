SARS to assist taxpayers with filing of personal income tax returns

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has announced that its branches will be operational on Saturdays in October in an effort to assist taxpayers with the filing of personal income tax returns.

SARS said during this period, branches will operate between 8 am and 1 pm.

Assistance offered on Saturdays will be limited to the submission of personal income tax returns and assist individual taxpayers to register for and file on the SARS MobiApp.

SARS re-emphasized that some taxpayers did not have to submit returns. These include taxpayers with an annual income of up to R500 000 before tax and only receive employment income from one employer the full tax year.

To qualify, taxpayers need not have any other form of income (e.g. car allowance, business income, and rental income, taxable interest or income from another job) or any additional allowable tax related deductions to claim (e.g. medical expenses, retirement annuity contributions, and travel expenses).

SARS urged taxpayers to bring the necessary supporting documents with them to avoid frustration.

These include:

Banking particulars.

IRP5/IT3(a) certificate(s).

Certificates [IT3(b)] received for any investment income.

Details of medical expenses paid by you and not covered by your medical scheme.

Medical aid certificate for details of medical aid contributions made that do not appear on your IRP5/IT3(a) certificate(s).

Completed confirmation of the diagnosis of disability form (ITR-DD), if applicable.

Retirement annuity contribution certificates.

Details of business travel (if you received a travel allowance or want to claim against a fringe benefit for an employer-provided vehicle).

Information about foreign tax credits withheld.

Financial statements, if applicable e.g. business income.

Any other relevant material relating to income you received or deductions you want to claim.

Tax Season 2019 closing dates for filing personal income tax returns are:

31 October 2019 for provisional and non-provisional taxpayers who visit a SARS branch for assistance with filing.

4 December 2019 for non-provisional taxpayers, who use eFiling or the SARS MobiApp.

31 January 2020 for provisional taxpayers who use eFiling.

"We encourage taxpayers to do the right thing, as each tax contribution enables and builds a capable, democratic State that fosters sustainable economic growth and social development in the interest and wellbeing of all South Africans," SARS said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)