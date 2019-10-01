Finance Secretary highlights steps taken to eliminate 'Single Use Plastics'

The 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign 2019 was held by the Ministry of Finance from 11th September - 2nd October 2019 with the theme - to create awareness and make India free of 'Single Use Plastics'.

The Hon'ble Prime Minister in his 15th August 2019, Independence Day speech called for a campaign to make India free of single-use plastics from 2nd October 2019, which is the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. He shared this resolve in his address to the UN General Assembly on 27th September 2019.

On 1st October 2019, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Finance Minister administered the 'Swachhata Pledge' to the officials of the Ministry of Finance, reaffirming the commitment of the Government and Ministry of Finance employees to be facilitators and enablers of this massive campaign to eliminate 'Single Use Plastics' both in the official and personal sphere of life.

Shri Rajiv Kumar, Finance Secretary & Secretary (Financial Services) briefly highlighted the steps taken by the five Departments under the Ministry of Finance to minimize and eliminate 'Single Use Plastics' in its' day-to-day functioning which inter alia include:

Replaced plastic water bottles provided to officials and in meetings with Glass water bottles and Tumblers which are refillable.

Replaced plastic folders with recycled paper folders and another environment -friendly and biodegradable material.

Minimize the usage of disposable plastic cups/plates.

Awareness creation among the officials through visitation to office rooms and sections with placards highlighting the negative impact of plastics and encouraging usage of the environment - friendly and biodegradable material.

