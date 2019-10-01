International Development News
Finland: 1 dead; 10 injured in violent incident at college in Kuopio

Devdiscourse News Desk Helsinki
Updated: 01-10-2019 17:16 IST
A violent incident has occurred on Tuesday at a college attached to a mall in Kuopio in the eastern part of Finland, according to media reports. Ten people have been injured as a result of the incident while two of them are reported to be in serious condition.

The police opened fire after a man reportedly wielding a sword entered the premises of a vocational college located at the Herman mall. One of those injured is the suspected perpetrator, who was arrested by the responding officers.

The injured have been taken to the hospital and the mall building was cordoned off by the police in Kuopio. No reports about the extent of the injuries were immediately available.

Update 1: Finnish police said that one person has died in the shooting incident in a mall in Kuopio.

Update 2: Finnish police said that residents and passersby are not in danger due to the situation at Herman mall in Kuopio.

Further details from Kuopio mall are awaited.

This is a Breaking News story and will be updated shortly.

