President to provide Vayoshreshtha Samman 2019 to mark Older Persons Day

The President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind will confer the "Vayoshreshtha Samman-2019" on the eminent senior citizens and institutions in recognition of their services towards the cause of the elderly persons to mark 'International Day of Older Persons' at a function organized by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on 3rd October, 2019 in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. International Day of Older Persons is celebrated every year on 1st October since the year 2005.

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot will preside over the function. Ministers of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Shri Krishan Pal Gurjar, Shri Ram Das Athawale and Shri Rattan Lal Kataria will also be present.

Vayoshreshtha Samman is a Scheme of awards instituted by the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment (D/o Social Justice & Empowerment) and gradually upgraded to the status of National Awards, for institutions involved in rendering distinguished service for the cause of elderly persons especially indigent senior citizens and to eminent citizens in recognition of their service/achievements. These awards are presented as part of the celebration of the International Day of Older Persons (IDOP) on 1st October.

The National Awards are intended to showcase the Government's concern for senior citizens and its commitment towards them with the aim of strengthening their legitimate place in society. It is also intended to provide an opportunity for the younger generation to understand the contribution of the elderly in building the society and the nation. The awards are intended to be conferred on eminent senior citizens and institutions involved in rendering distinguished services for the cause of elderly persons especially indigent senior citizens. The recipients are drawn from diverse fields. The Awards are given to institutions/organisations/individuals from any part of the country. Nominations are invited from Governmental and Non-Governmental Agencies.

As per the Scheme, nominations are invited from Ministries/Departments of the Government of India and their autonomous organisations; State Governments/UT Administrations; past recipients of Padma Award; Vayoshreshtha Samman and other National Awards in both individual and institutional categories; Members of the National Council for Senior Citizens; Renowned Apex Chambers like FICCI, CII, ASSOCHAM, NASSCOM, PHDCCI etc.

CATEGORIES OF THE AWARD

INSTITUTIONAL CATEGORY:

1. Best Institution for Research in the field of Ageing: For institutions with a record of outstanding work in research and dissemination of knowledge in the field of aging. The award carries a citation, memento, and cash award of Rs.5 lakhs

2. Best Institution for providing services to Senior Citizens and Awareness Generation: For institutions with a record of providing services to the elderly, especially indigent senior citizens. The award carries a citation, memento, and cash award of Rs.5 lakhs.

3. Best District Panchayat in providing services and facilities to Senior Citizens: To the district Panchayats, which have done outstanding work for senior citizens. The award carries a citation, memento, and cash award of Rs.10 lakhs.

4. Best Urban Local Body in providing services and facilities to Senior Citizens: To municipal bodies, which have done outstanding work for senior citizens. The award carries a citation, memento, and cash award of Rs.10 lakhs.

5. Best State in implementing the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, and providing services and facilities to Senior Citizens: To the State or Union Territories which has taken a lead in implementing various provisions of the Act and has highest percentage of settlement of claims of maintenance or best security programme for elderly. The award carries a Citation and a Memento.

6. Best Private Sector Organisation in promoting the wellbeing and welfare of Senior Citizens: Corporate Houses, addressing the problems of elderly either by providing them gainful employment, or utilizing their skills and experience to the benefit of the society or creating infrastructure in geriatric medical care or any other similar step for the benefit of senior citizens as a community. The activities undertaken for the benefit of senior citizens should be away from the mainline business of the organization. The award carries a Citation and a Memento.

7. Best Public Sector Organisation in promoting the wellbeing and welfare of Senior Citizens: Public Sector Undertakings undertaking service to the community through activities under corporate social responsibility and also through programs for retired employees. The award carries a Citation and a Memento.

INDIVIDUAL CATEGORY:

8. Centenarian Award: For renowned individuals who are above ninety years and are still physically active, independent and contributing to society. The award carries a citation, memento, and cash award of Rs.2.5 lakhs.

9. Iconic Mother Award: For women senior citizens who in the face of great odds, brought up their children and supported them in being high achievers in the field of their choice. The award carries a citation, memento, and cash award of Rs.2.5 lakhs.

10. Lifetime Achievement Award: To senior citizens, preferably above seventy years, who have worked in the field of aging and made significant contributions in the field. The award carries a citation, memento, and cash award of Rs.2.5 lakhs.

11. Creative Art Award: For winners of national/international acclaim for their contribution to literature, theatre, cinema, music, dance, painting, sculpture, photography, etc. and who continue to be active in their field well into their old age. The award carries a citation, memento, and cash award of Rs.2.5 lakhs.

12. Sports and Adventure Award (one each for Male and Female): To senior citizens who have won international acclaim and who continue to contribute in the field of sports and adventure. The award carries a citation, memento, and cash award of Rs.2.5 lakhs.

13. Courage & Bravery Award (one each for Male and Female): To senior citizens who have displayed extraordinary courage in the face of grave danger. The award carries a citation, memento, and cash award of Rs.2.5 lakhs. Normally, the Awards are not presented posthumously. However, if the death occurs subsequent to nomination having been submitted, the award may be presented posthumously.

