Car crashes into lorry in Sullia, Karnataka; casualties reported

Devdiscourse News Desk Bengaluru
Updated: 01-10-2019 18:09 IST
A car has crashed into a lorry in Karnataka on Tuesday, according to the ANI news agency. As many as four people have died as a result of the incident that occured in Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka.

It was not immediately clear if the victims were occupants of the car or lorry.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.

COUNTRY : India
