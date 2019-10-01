Fire breaks out at petrol pump in Dinkar Golambar area of Patna

A fire has broken out at a petrol pump on Nala Road of Dinkar Golambar area in Patna on Tuesday, according to ANI news agency. The cause of the fire was not known immediately. There were no reports about injuries immediately available.

Republic TV has reported, quoting locals, that petrol was leaking from the pump over the past few days but no action was taken by the administration despite complaints.

Bihar: Fire breaks out at a petrol pump on Nala Road of Dinkar Golambar area in Patna. pic.twitter.com/3X4ngv305e — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2019

The capital of Bihar has seen huge rainfall in the past few days adversely affecting daily life in the city. A bird's eye view of the city made it appear like a huge lake dotted with concrete structures.

Union Minister and Patna Sahib MP Ravi Shankar Prasad visited the flood-affected areas in Patna and reviewed the flood situation in the city, earlier today. In order to ease waterlogging, the state government on Tuesday deployed dewatering machines in different areas of Patna.

Over 120 people died in rain-related incidents across the country in the past few days, with Uttar Pradesh reporting the maximum deaths, while incessant rainfall in Bihar has badly hit normal life, with almost all areas of capital city Patna under knee-deep waters and people struggling to meet their daily needs.

In what the weather department said could be the longest delayed withdrawal of Monsoon, rains continued to lash several states including Bihar, where at least 25 people have died over the past few days, while large swathes are inundated, affecting railway traffic, healthcare services, schools and disrupting power supply.