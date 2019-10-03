Ambassadors present credentials to President Kovind

International Development News
Ambassadors of Denmark, France, European Union, Mexico, and Kazakhstan presented credentials to the President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (October 3, 2019).  

Devdiscourse News Desk New Delhi
Updated: 03-10-2019 14:52 IST
Ambassadors of Denmark, France, European Union, Mexico, and Kazakhstan presented credentials to the President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (October 3, 2019).   Image Credit: Twitter(@rashtrapatibhvn)

Ambassadors of Denmark, France, European Union, Mexico, and Kazakhstan presented credentials to the President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (October 3, 2019).

The envoys who presented their credentials were: -

1. Mr. Freddy Svane, Ambassador of Denmark

2. Mr. Emannuel Lenain, Ambassador of France

3. Mr. Ugo Astuto, Ambassador of the European Union

4. Mr. Federico Salas Lotfe, Ambassador of Mexico

5. Mr. Yerlan Alimbayev, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan

(With Inputs from PIB)

COUNTRY : India
