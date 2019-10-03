Ambassadors present credentials to President Kovind

Ambassadors of Denmark, France, European Union, Mexico, and Kazakhstan presented credentials to the President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (October 3, 2019).

The envoys who presented their credentials were: -

1. Mr. Freddy Svane, Ambassador of Denmark

2. Mr. Emannuel Lenain, Ambassador of France

3. Mr. Ugo Astuto, Ambassador of the European Union

4. Mr. Federico Salas Lotfe, Ambassador of Mexico

5. Mr. Yerlan Alimbayev, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan

