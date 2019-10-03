Finance Ministry warns public to be on alert of scams

The Ministry of Finance has warned the public of a number of scams doing the rounds, which results in people losing their hard-earned money.

"Members of the public are reminded that scams can only ever be successful to the extent that those approached participate in them.

"If members of the public know that they are not expecting any money, then they should restrain from any activity that will put them in danger of losing whatever finances they have," the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday in a statement.

The Ministry said in the latest scam, a person purposing to be the Minister of Finance sends emails to members of the public indicating that there are funds amounting to millions of rands at the South African Reserve Bank, which should be claimed by the person being contacted.

"However, before the claim can be processed and paid, the people being contacted are requested to send their full name and age; their occupation; and their cell phone number," the Ministry said.

The Ministry of Finance, that is the Minister and Deputy Minister, will never email people asking them to come and claim the money, nor will they ever ask for the personal details of members of the public.

The Department of Employment and Labour has also warned the public to be on the alert of a scam that keeps resurfacing and circulating on social media promising a payout of R30 000.

"Scammers have created a fake departmental website in which they ask members of the public to check if their names appear on the list of those that are entitled to withdraw these funds," the department said.

The fake website states that "workers who have worked between 1990 and 2019 have the right to withdraw R30 000 from the Ministry of Labor and Social Security".

The department said it does not have such a benefit and this is a scam.

"People who get benefits from the department are those that have worked for them or are entitled to receive them.

"The Department of Employment and Labour appeals to members of the public not to respond to offers of a financial nature they are not entitled to," the department said.

The department has not asked anyone to come forward to receive "any so-called benefits" and will never do so.

The business of the department is conducted in its 125 labor centre offices that are spread across the country.

"When in doubt visit the Department of Employment and Labour Provincial Offices or Labour Centres to seek information.

"The department has not published a list of names of people who have a so-called right to withdraw funds from the government of South Africa. Once a member of the public comes across information on the supposed payout benefits - do not bother to respond nor share this information with anyone," the department said.

Members of the public were also cautioned against sharing their personal information on social media platforms.

The public is encouraged to report scams to the police or the department's fraud hotline on 08600 22 194 or email fraud@labour.gov.za.

