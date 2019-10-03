President to unveil Arrive Alive programme of Transport Department

President Cyril Ramaphosa, joined by the Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula will, on Saturday 05 October 2019, launch the October Transport Month campaign at an event on the N3 Highway Southbound at the Heidelberg Weighbridge in Gauteng.

The President will also unveil the revamped and Cabinet-approved Arrive Alive programme of the Department of Transport.

The new programme will place road safety in the national spotlight through a 365 Days Road Safety Action Agenda to transform road user behavior.

The Road Safety Action Agenda will mainstream road safety interventions through the daily activities of transport authorities, cultivate round-the-clock traffic law enforcement and discourage unsafe road user behavior.

It is estimated that road accidents cost the economy R166 billion a year.

President Ramaphosa will also have an opportunity to proclaim the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (AARTO) Act that he signed into law on 13 August 2019.

The AARTO legislation ushers in a new regime in driver and road user behavior for the country.

At its full implementation, the AARTO Act will discourage bad and persuade good road user and road traffic behavior by providing a scheme for road traffic contraventions and facilitate the adjudication of road traffic infringements.

The President will give a keynote address during the official launch of the October Transport Month campaign to be attended by a contingent of traffic and law enforcement officers from all provinces, and key stakeholders including the private sector, transport industry, motorcycling associations, the religious and interfaith fraternity and relatives of people who lost their lives in road crashes.

President Ramaphosa will also be supported by Gauteng Premier David Makhura, Provincial MECs of Roads, Transport, Police, Community Safety and Public Works and senior government officials.

(With Inputs from South African Presidency Release)