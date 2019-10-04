IAF shows representational video clips of Balakot strikes ahead of IAF chief's annual press conference.

Indian Air Force showcases the story of the Balakot aerial strikes in a promotional video at the annual Air Force Day press conference by Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria.

