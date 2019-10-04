International Development News
Development News Edition
PTI New Delhi
Updated: 04-10-2019 13:23 IST
IAF shows representational video clips of Balakot strikes ahead of IAF chief's annual press conference.

Indian Air Force showcases the story of the Balakot aerial strikes in a promotional video at the annual Air Force Day press conference by Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria.

COUNTRY : India
