Two huge fires break out in Atlanta, multiple homes evacuated

Two huge fires broke out on Friday in Atlanta. A huge fire broke out at a pallet company on Sawtell Avenue in Atlanta on Friday. Multiple homes in the area were evacuated as a result of the blaze which reached a 3 alarm level.

The road was shut down as a result of the fire that broke out early morning. Firefighters were rushed to the spot to carry out necessary operations to bring the fire under control.

Firefighters responded to the Pallet Depot on Sawtell Avenue about 2:40 a.m. Friday, Atlanta fire spokesman Sgt. Cortez Stafford said.

"It's a business with a heavy load of wooden pallets that they move in and out," he told reporters at the scene. He said when firefighters arrived, about 60% of the warehouse was engulfed in flames.

The fire was contained, but some firefighters remained on the scene extinguishing hot spots. There were no reports of injuries in this fire. The cause of the fire was not known immediately.

Atlanta Fire Rescue said in a social media post, "Atlanta Fire operating at 412 Sawtell Ave, SW. Heavy fire involvement on arrival at Pallet Depot. 3rd alarm requested with all hands working. Multiple homes evacuated."

The fire at Sawtell Avenue is one of two blazes crews are battling in metro Atlanta on Friday morning.

There is a massive structure fire in an industrial district on Riverview Road, which is north of Bolton Road and east of I-285 in Cobb County. The area appears to be an industrial area with several warehouses just off the Chattahoochee River. Some reports suggest that chemicals are involved in th fire and the police could not get too close. Someone on the scene said the plant makes plastics and fiber molds.

Huge flames shooting high into the air and thick plumes of heavy black smoke rising up into the air can be seen in a video posted on Twitter.