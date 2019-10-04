At least 40 laborers injured as tractor-trolley overturns in Rajasthan

At least 40 laborers were injured after the tractor-trolley they were traveling in overturned in Rajasthan on Friday, ANI news agency reported. The injured were taken to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment. Among these injured laborers, the condition of two-three laborers is being described as serious.

The incident happened earlier today near the Kharai village of Baran district in Rajasthan. The driver lost control of the vehicle and due to imbalance, the tractor fell into a ditch. The laborers were traveling to Rampur for work.