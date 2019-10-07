Taliban-designated governor and judge among 13 killed in Takhar airstrike

At least 13 Taliban terrorists were killed during an airstrike by Afghan forces in Takhar province, local media reported citing a statement by the Defense Ministry released on Monday. The Taliban-designated district governor and judge were among those 13 killed in the airstrike that was conducted in Khawaja Ghar district of the province.

The statement identified the Taliban-designated governor and judge as Burhan Gujar and Haji Sabir respectively. Burhan Gujar was designated as the shadow governor for the Namakab district and the group's designated judge for Takhar.

According to the statement, nine other Taliban fighters were also wounded in the operation. The Defense Ministry said that the clearance operation is underway and so far several parts of the province were cleared of the Taliban militants. The Taliban militant group is yet to make a comment regarding the incident.

Takhar is among the insecure provinces in the northeast part of Afghanistan where the Taliban militant are actively operating in a number of its districts.